New guidance released for reopening Vermont schools

It's a report many people have been waiting for-- the Safety and Health Guidance for Reopening Schools in the fall of 2020 is out.

The 25-page document is an aid to help Vermont school districts, supervisory unions and independent schools decide how to conduct in-person instruction.

It states this is one of several sets of guidance the Agency of Education and Department of Health will release together in the coming weeks.

The document covers student and staff health, school day and facility operations, as well as social-emotional health.

Within the guidelines:

-All students and staff must have daily health checks at the first point of contact, schools will decide requirement plans.

-Schools must work with families who have a child with special health or educational needs.

-An additional bus monitor is recommended to support the required health screening.

-All bus riders and the drivers are required to wear a mask and seats will be assigned.

-Drop-offs and pickups for arrival and departure should be staggered.

-Hand sanitizing stations are required at the entry of each school.

Click here for the Safety and Health Guidance for Reopening Schools.