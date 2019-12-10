New hate crime protocols in New Hampshire

New Hampshire's attorney general has released new protocols for identifying, investigating and reporting hate crimes and civil violations.

The new protocol requests that each police department designate at least one staff member to serve as the department's civil rights designee, who will coordinate the department's response to alleged bias or hate-motivated crimes and incidents.

That person will coordinate with the Attorney General's Civil Rights Unit and the county attorney's office.

Click here to see the new Hate Crime and Civil Rights Violation Protocol.