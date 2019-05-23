New health care help in Plattsburgh

A new local resource aims to help you untangle the confusing health care system.

Thursday was the ribbon-cutting for the new Capital District Physicians' Health Plan location in Plattsburgh.

The center will have customer service representatives to help answer questions about benefits and copays. And if you're interested, you can enroll in a free or lower cost health plan.

They hope to offer more services down the line like health literacy and classes to help people lead healthier lives.

"We understand that health care, particularly health insurance is fairly complicated and we try to take that complication out," said Dr. John Bennet of Capital District Physicians' Health Plan.

"What we want to do is have healthy communities, and to have that, you have to have people, your residents, have access to health care and access to knowledge on how you wade through this complicated health care system we have," said Assemblyman D. Billy Jones, D-Chateaugay.

And the location is still hiring. Applications for a couple positions are online. Click here for more information.