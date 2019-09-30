New, heated restrooms at Monadnock State Park will allow for year-round use to address the increase in winter hiking at the park.

The addition also includes indoor space for hikers to prepare gear. The building's design allows future expansion to include a visitor center.

Mount Monadnock, at 3,165 feet, is one of the most popular hiking sites in the world.

New Hampshire State Parks will host a ribbon-cutting at the park on Oct. 4.

