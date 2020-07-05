New home for sisters' business

In December of 2018, we featured Two Sisters Mill and Mercantile in Jeffersonville.

Monica Case and Tamra Higgins use wool to create everything from soap sleeves to winter wear.

They had been working and selling their items out of this space on Main Street in Jeffersonville.

Until this weekend.

They have moved into the 1885 building across the street.

Over the years the building has been the home to several businesses including a bike shop, clothing store and deli.

Now, Two Sisters Mill and Mercantile has more space to not only

showcase the items they make, but also the more than 40 other consignors they work with.

"It really ties what we sell, which are fiber traditions of the past to the present and we can keep those traditions alive and going," says Higgins.

The couple responsible for the year long restoration of the 1885 building is Jane and Terry Shaw, the owners of Visions of Vermont Art Gallery.

Back in October, they gave us a peak at the rebuilding process.

The building was rundown, in rough shape and an eyesore downtown before the Shaws got their hands on it.

Renovation started from the foundation up.

It's the fifth building the Shaws have restored in Jeffersonville listed on the National Historic Building registry.

"We had no idea what we were doing in terms of the final draw of the building, but it all has worked out beautifully. We have great, great gals in the storefront," says Shaw.

Terry and Jane told us they ready to retire and say this is probably their last restoration.