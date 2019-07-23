New housing protections for abuse survivors

New protections for survivors of domestic abuse, sexual assault or stalking.

On July 1, changes to the Landlord-Tenant Act and Vermont's Fair Housing Act took effect. They make it illegal to discriminate against someone because they are a victim of abuse. They also give people in an abusive situation a process to terminate their lease early or change locks.

Vermont Legal Aid's Housing Discrimination Project says these are basic protections to allow victims to protect themselves.

"Survivors of domestic violence, sexual assault and stalking need legal tools in order to move on and get away from the situation. And this law helps them by giving those tools," said Rachel Batterson of Vermont Legal Aid's Housing Discrimination Project.

There are protections for landlords in the law. Tenants have to give landlords a new key when they change the locks and they must give 30 days' notice when they leave a place because of an abusive situation.

Batterson says one thing landlords can do to make sure they don't discriminate is to ask a few extra questions when doing reference calls. If they hear a bad reference, ask why and figure out whether both people in the living situation were a problem or whether it was just one.