New initiative to help homeless people move from North Beach

The City of Burlington says the site will be here most likely for the duration of the stay at home order.

The city is providing the site, the state of funding the campers, and ANEW Place is providing services like food and wellness checks, and they're looking for a new facility for the homeless.

Twenty-five homeless people, and guests of Burlington's Low Barrier Shelter, are now tenants of these campers at North Beach campground.

"It's just nice to be in a space where they're not packed in like sardines in a basement facility in the middle of the COVID-19 crisis," ANEW Place Executive Director Kevin Pounds said.

The shelter's Executive Director and city leaders acknowledged it was impossible for guests to self-isolate in that group setting.

"It's untenable to have a stay at home order in place and have a group that can't be housed safely," Mayor Miro Weinberger, D-Burlington, said.

Now, they have a place to call their own for the duration of Governor Phil Scott's stay home order set to be lifted on May 15th.

That's also when the contract between the state and the RV company renting out the campers ends, and the city plans to reopen the campground to the public.

The big question now is where will the people stay inside the campers now go next?

The city, state, and ANEW Place is working on a permanent site for them since homelessness exists beyond the coronavirus pandemic.

"Some of those factors are actually things we can tackle and provide more housing," Pounds said. "Those are doable things and I think sometimes a crisis like this brings it to the surface."

Sarah Phillips with the Department for Children and Families says the state is renting them out for $1,000 each per week.

Phillips says they are honored for this collaboration and writes "We have incredible community organizations that we partner with to provide emergency shelter and services around the state. They do the hard work every day of the year to help every Vermonter have a safe, warm, and welcoming place to sleep and to find a stable home."