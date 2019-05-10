New initiatives aimed at helping Vermont dairy farmers

Some new initiatives have grown out of a first-of-its-kind dairy summit put on by the Vermont Agency of Agriculture.

The Northern Dairy Summit was held at Jay Peak in April to address the issues in the struggling U.S. dairy industry.

About 240 people attended the event, which was designed to encourage participants to think outside the box, and develop long-term visions and goals to help right the industry's ship.

As a result, four initiatives have been announced by the agency.

-An advisory committee to meet every few months.

-Publishing a monthly agriview series reviewing current topics and trends.

-Coordinating legislative farm tours so lawmakers can see the industry first-hand.

-And the development workshops to help the needs of farmers.