New law aimed at improving health care for veterans

A new law is aimed at improving access to health care for veterans.

The Mission Act allows veterans to receive health care at either a VA facility or another provider within the community. The goal is to improve outcomes while focusing on outpatient care, especially for veterans who live in more rural areas.

Dr. Carolyn Clancy, with the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, was at the Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center on Monday to talk to doctors about how the law will help.

"So much of health care that used to be done in the hospital and only in the hospital is now done as outpatient. It's fabulous for patients because often it's a far nicer experience to be in your own bed and so forth," Clancy said.

The VA health system is the largest integrated health care system in the country. But officials say it relies on partnerships with private academic hospitals like Dartmouth. About 70 percent of the nation's doctors get some training in the VA system.