New law aims to protect tenants in New York

New York took another step on Tuesday to protect tenants with new legislation.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo's office says the law is meant to protect rent-regulated tenants by preventing landlords from creating unsafe, disruptive or uninhabitable conditions in order to force tenants out of their homes.

The previous law only provided protections to tenants who could demonstrate physical injury and failed to take into account the conditions caused by the landlord.

The bill was headed by the Attorney General Letitia James. Governor Cuomo signed it on Tuesday.