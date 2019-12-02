New law closes telemarketing loopholes in New York

The state of New York will soon require telemarketers to give consumers the option of being placed on a do not call list.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo signed the Nuisance Call Act on Monday, saying the law closes a loophole in the Do Not Call Law from 2001, which effectively ended seller-based robocalls. Since then, officials say the state has seen a sharp increase in live telemarketing calls.

The new law also requires telemarketers to have a consumer's written consent before sharing or selling their contact information.

The legislation takes effect in 90 days.