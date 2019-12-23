New law eases New Yorkers' access to fertility care

New York is making it easier to receive in vitro fertilization and fertility preservation services starting in January.

A new law effective Jan. 1 mandates coverage of drugs prescribed for IVF services under large group health insurance policies.

New York will also require coverage of three cycles of IVF, and prohibit insurers from imposing age restrictions or lifetime limitations.

Health insurance policies that provide comprehensive care in New York will also have to cover fertility preservation services, which can include egg or embryo storage.

