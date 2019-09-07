New law in New York ensures insurance to nurses and first responders who carry Narcan

Governor Cuomo says he's taking action to make sure life insurers don't deny coverage to nurses and first responders who carry naloxone or Narcan.

This response comes following reports that some insurers may be denying applications for life insurance based on the applicant having been issued a prescription for opioid reversal drugs.

The Department of Financial Services is reminding health and life insurers in New York, that denying coverage to medical Professionals could violate insurance laws regarding discrimination.