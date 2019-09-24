New law opens up American Legion to millions of veterans

A new law is opening up American Legion membership to millions of veterans who weren't previously eligible.

Congress recently signed the LEGION Act, which says the United States has been in a perpetual state of war since 1941. The LEGION Act opens up the American Legion to all veterans who served on active duty between 1941 and now.

The national commander of the American Legion is in Vermont sharing the news with veterans across the state.

The LEGION Act also honors about 1,600 service members who were killed in active duty in times when the U.S. was not officially at war.

"We had, unfortunately, people die between identified wars. We can go back to Somalia, Grenada, some of those others and we wanted to make sure those families recognized the fact that we wanted to recognize the service and sacrifice those veterans made to this country," said Bill Oxford, the national commander of the American Legion.

American Legion leaders also say about 4 million more people are now eligible to join the organization thanks to the new policy.