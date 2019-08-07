New law requires New York boaters to take safety courses

Soon, anyone who operates a motorboat in New York will have to take a safety course.

"Brianna's Law" will phase in requirements for boaters to complete a state-approved safety course.

It's named for Brianna Lieneck, an 11-year-old Long Island girl who died in a 2005 boating crash.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo directed New York State Parks to launch a boating safety promotional campaign as a reminder.

The new requirement takes effect on January 1. Boaters who don't take the safety course could face fines of up to $250.

Nonmotorized boats are exempt.