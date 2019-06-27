Residents say new leadership has troubled Vt. senior community back on track

A sense of normalcy has returned to those living in the Pillsbury Senior Home community in South Burlington.

The community of more than 200 residents dealt with uncertainty last year after rent checks went uncashed, bills went unpaid and food delivery almost stopped.

Now, new leadership and a permanent receiver are in place.

State leaders stepped in to take control of the four Pillsbury facilities last fall. They were put into a temporary receivership to get things back on track.

Now, a resident tells our Dom Amato that things seem better than ever.

"This is not a big CEO person standing up there and telling us we've got $70 million and you don't have to worry about what's happening to you next," said Barbara Stearns, who lives in Allenwood, a Pillsbury senior community.

Stearns is taking about Andrew White, the man who had precious control over the four Pillsbury senior home communities. Stearns says red flags were raised after residents' rent checks went uncashed for most of last year.

"It was a little unnerving," she said, "because you were wondering if, does this mean they could say that we would be out?"

Stearns says White reassured residents things would go back to normal and checks would be cashed but that never happened.

"Everyone around, it felt like there was a tension that began and it grew," she said.

The state stepped in after complaints from residents and utility and food bills went unpaid. A state-appointed temporary receiver took over operations to get things back in order.

"I really saw it as an opportunity to be able to come in and help," Patrice Thabault said.

Thabault is the new executive director of the three facilities in South Burlington. She ran another senior home facility in Shelburne for 13 years.

"Walking in about a month ago, things are very stable," she said.

Thabault says the staff, state and temporary receiver took care of the Pillsbury community during the transition.

"I'm really looking forward to working with the team and continuing to get it back to where it can be," she said.

Stearns says the new receiver is more transparent and open to the residents and she feels more reassured things will not take a turn for the worse again.

"This is such a wonderful spot. It's a great organization and the people will bend over backward for you, so I'm happy," she said.

The court-appointed permanent receiver is based out of Portland, Maine. His job is to oversee operations and ensure things continue to go smoothly.

He says a bidding process to purchase the properties will happen in the future. He will help vet the bidders but the court will have the final say.