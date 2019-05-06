New leadership in Franklin West Supervisory Union

There is new leadership in a Vermont school district after the death of the superintendent.

Franklin West Supervisory Union superintendent Ned Kirsch died suddenly in April of natural causes.

Linda Keating was named acting superintendent and we've learned she will continue in that role until June 30.

The district plans to name an interim superintendent after that to prepare for the coming school year.

In the fall, the FWSU Board will conduct a full search for a new superintendent.