New leadership named at Pillsbury senior home facilities

A new executive director and permanent receiver have been named for some Vermont senior care facilities with a troubled past.

We told you before how the Pillsbury Senior Communities were put into receivership by the state after concerns about the residents' food and security.

Now, a new executive director and permanent receiver have been named. Patrice Thabault will be the new executive director of Pillsbury Senior Communities, and Mark Stickney of Spinglass Management will be the new permanent receiver.

Thabault was most recently the owner of Home Instead Senior Care in Shelburne for 13 years.