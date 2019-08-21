New life for New Hampshire church destroyed by fire

There could soon be new life for a New Hampshire church that was gutted by flames a few years ago.

The Grafton select board approved the sale of the Peaceful Assembly Church to a local nonprofit. And that nonprofit specializes in saving old buildings.

Mascoma Valley Preservation agreed to buy the building for $7,000 plus an additional $22,000 in debt which came from a lawsuit over back taxes. The deal is expected to close next week.

The new owners say their first priority is to fix the roof which has a gaping hole from the 2016 fire.

"Being able to restore that is going to give us a new heart in Grafton. We are going to be able to look like a traditional New England green once again. The church will be active, the building will be revitalized. I think people will have a good impression going through town and I think that in turn will help Grafton in the future," said Stephen Darrow, a Grafton selectman.

Officials with Mascoma Valley Preservation say they're reaching out to possible businesses that may be interested in using the space. But they say those plans are still in the early stages.