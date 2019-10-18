New life for old Newbury Village Store

A general store in Newbury has a new lease on life.

In September of last year, a fire destroyed a garage next door to the Newbury Village Store. Luckily, firefighters were able to save the 1840 structure.

Over the past year, the owners have been working to revamp the property. The charred debris is now gone.

"We built a cool new barn that has brought a lot of character and charm to the town. We are going to do ice cream out there this spring and then we are going to do a bakery upstairs. So, we are changing our business model to try to keep current with the changing times," owner Melissa Battersby said.

The business also plans to take advantage of the sweeping views out back with a summer concert series on the lawn.