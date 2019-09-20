New life for old trees

"It's like saying goodbye to an old friend," said Marshall Webb of Shelburne Farms. "Death, unfortunately, is part of life and it's certainly part of farming."

But so is rebirth. Sixteen 21-foot-tall cottonwoods were a part of the landscape at Shelburne Farms for more than a century, but they were dying and needed to be removed last December.

"People have sent us stories about how they played with their children under these trees," said John Monks of Vermont Tree Goods.

Luckily, John Monks is in the business of turning history into heirlooms. At Vermont Tree Goods, Monks is helping the trees turn over a new leaf. He and his team have begun sawing them into slabs, a task that takes about 20 minutes each. Monks estimates the total amount of wood is enough to make at least 500 dining room tables.

Once the cottonwood slabs air out for about a week, the sawyers will stack them and they'll dry out for about another year. From there, they'll start the process of turning these trees into tables.

"Once these are transformed into pieces of furniture, in most cases I would think they'll live longer as furniture than they did as trees," Monks said.

As trees, Marshall Webb, the great-grandson of the farm's founders, remembers racing his pony down Poplar Avenue, always in awe of the canopy of cottonwoods.

"Just the sheer size of them," he said. "The power of the forests is the story that all of these tell."

And Webb says they can tell another story even more critical to Vermont's future.

"One of them is preserving the carbon that's in them instead of letting it rot and go back into the atmosphere," Webb said.

But these are only the first few chapters of that book.

"We're closer to the starting line than to the finish line," Monks said.

Monks and Webb say they plan to distribute the furniture to schools where the cottonwoods can continue to live out their legacy. The very first finished table will be on display at Shelburne Farms for Harvest Fest Saturday.