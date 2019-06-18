New maps show extent of Stowe landslide

Vermont state officials have released new new aerial shots and GIS maps of this month's landslide in the Mount Mansfield State Forest in Stowe.

The slow-moving disaster stated around May 31 and took days to unfold, wiping out part of the Cotton Brook Road trail and the Fosters Trail. Officials have said the 20 acre slide was likely triggered by heavy rainfall and sensitive soils in the area.

Now the full extent of the damage is clear from the mapping provided by the Vermont Center for Geographic Information.