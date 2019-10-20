New memorial honors Jarhead motorcyclists killed in June crash

A new memorial in Randolph, New Hampshire memorializes the seven motorcyclists killed in a crash over the summer.

The monument is at the Mount Jefferson View Motel. Saturday's ceremony sparked memories, tears and a sense of gratitude for those grieving the fatal crash. Materials and man power to build the monument was donated, and any money raised goes to victim's families. It weighs over 4000 lbs. and represents the five motorcycles involved in the crash and the names of those who died.

"It certainly is fitting, they're traveling in the right direction, in order of seniority and it's just fitting it really is just perfect," said Jarheads Motorcycle Club President, Manny Ribeiro.

The suspect in the case, Volodymyr Zhukovskyy has a court hearing scheduled for Monday.