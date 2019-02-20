New military recruiting center to open in Littleton

A new military recruiting center will be opening in northern New Hampshire.

The Caledonian Record reports the New Hampshire Company of the U.S. Army New England Recruiting Battalion will host a ribbon cutting and grand opening of a recruiting station in Littleton on Feb. 26.

The facility will house recruiting for the Army, Marines and Air Force.

