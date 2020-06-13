New name for a new building in South Burlington

A new building in South Burlington has a new name. It's called the South Burlington Public Library and City Hall.

The new building is three-stories and is located at 180 Market Street.

City officials for South Burlington had to give developers a name for the building to move forward with construction, so decided to go with a name that's efficient and descriptive.

City Manager Kevin Dorn says construction has remained on schedule, and naming the building is proof of timely progress.

"We're still projecting a late Fall of 2021 occupancy, there's a lot of work to be done, but it's going well now," Dorn said.

Dorn says the pandemic did slow progress but a lot of that work has been made up, and should only push the completion date back a few weeks.