New needle exchange program hopes to curb drug problem

The new needle exchange program in Claremont did not come without controversy, especially since the hospital is located right next door to an elementary school.

But community members are hopeful it will make a dent in the drug problem facing the region.

Doni Fontaine has a family member who has struggled with addiction for years.

"And as much as anyone tried to help him, he just got worse and worse, further into it," Fontaine said."And he has done heroin, and fentanyl and bath salts. It just doesn't stop."

The Claremont resident also knows other intravenous drug users- whose health is suffering because of their habits.

"I know several people that have ended up in the hospital with blood infections and who knows what else," said Fontaine.

The Valley Regional Hospital in Claremont is trying to change things. Drugs users can now access clean syringes in exchange for old ones.

When the plan was first pitched, some community members spoke out saying the hospital's proposed needle exchange condoned drug use. But police say that's not the case.

"It's not supporting a habit," said Cheif Mark Chase from Claremont PD. "It's trying to do harm reduction, with people who are suffering from the crisis that we are in."

Chief Chase says the only way to battle the drug epidemic is for the community to come together.

"For law enforcement to say we are going to arrest anyone that has a needle or drugs is not effectively addressing the problem," Chase said. "We need to take steps like this."

Medical students from Dartmouth are staffing the Thursday afternoon exchange at Valley Region which isn't just about needles.

Referrals to medical and social services as well as drug treatment programs are also being offered.

Needle exchanges are already up and running in other communities in the area, including White River Junction and Springfield.