New operator found for closing child care facility

A new operator has been found to take over a child care center that was closing, leaving parents in the lurch.

We told you last month that Loveworks was shutting down three of its locations in March, in Montpelier, Milton and South Burlington. They said they just couldn't make enough money.

National Life and Let's Grow Kids worked together to find a replacement in the Capital City.

Now, Montpelier Children's House, which already operates another center in the city, will take over the lease effective March 16.

Another company agreed last month to take over Loveworks' operations in Milton and South Burlington.