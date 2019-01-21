New owner of NH shooting range plans overhaul, changes

The new owners of a New Hampshire shooting range say they plan to make the range the home base for a local firearms training organization.

Team O'Neil Rally School CEO Chris Cyr purchased the 70-acre Dalton Shooting Range property from Don Mooney in late December after months of negotiations. The Caledonian-Record reports Cyr signed a lease with the Ridgeline Shooting Academy to spearhead a training program in Dalton.

Ridgeline is out of Nashua, but until now hadn't had a home base. Cyr says the range and Ridgeline will have no association with a firearms manufacturer.

Ridgeline says the range is set to become "New England's premier tactical training facility."

