New pandemic phase in New York as schools, restaurants shut

New York state entered a new phase in the coronavirus pandemic Monday with all of New York City's public schools closed.

Mayor Bill de Blasio said New York City is in a “race against time” to add more than 8,000 hospital beds in the coming weeks to help meet the predicted spike in coronavirus patients.

Meanwhile, New York joined with Connecticut and New Jersey to close bars, restaurants and movie theaters starting Monday night.

The governors said restaurants and bars will move to take-out and delivery services only.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo said that all schools in New York state will temporarily close for at least two weeks by Wednesday.

