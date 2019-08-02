New plans to replace Plattsburgh's lost parking spots

Plattsburgh residents have been worried about losing 289 parking spaces in the Durkee Street Lot now that it's being redeveloped. But plans to replace those spots were voted on at Thursday's Common Council meeting. Our Kelly O'Brien breaks them down.

This has been such a hot topic over the years in Plattsburgh.

Friday, Mayor Colin Read, D-Plattsburgh, announced he's backing the Parking Advisory Committee's plan to replace parking spaces lost in the Durkee Street redevelopment.

The $10 million downtown revitalization initiative calls for the Durkee Street parking lot to be renovated. Prime Companies of Cohoes, New York, is running the project.

What is now home to 289 parking spaces will soon be a mixed-use building with 114 apartments and 10,000-square feet of commercial space.

Residents were very concerned over the loss of parking, fearing that could be detrimental to downtown life and businesses.

The Durkee Street Development will have 50 public use spaces.

The city will redevelop the old Glens Falls National Bank Location on Margaret Street, turning that into the Arnie Pavone Memorial Parking Plaza, home to 109 parking spaces.

The parking committee worked with the county on expanding the county lot at Government Center, giving the public access to 60 parking spaces.

Bridge Street will have six spaces along the road and Broad Street will see an expansion for 21 spaces.

All of that totals up to the 289 spaces lost.