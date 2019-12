A new poll puts Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders at the top of the pack of the Democratic presidential candidates.

The latest Monmouth poll has former vice president Biden getting the highest percentage nationally at 26 percent.

He's followed by Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders at 21 percent, and Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren with 17 percent.

Mayor Pete Buttigieg, who's surged in recent Iowa and New Hampshire polls, got just 8 percent in this national poll.

