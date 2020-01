A new poll from the Boston Globe and Suffolk University shows Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders leading the race in New Hampshire.

The survey shows Sanders at 16 percent, followed by former vice president Joe Biden at 15 percent and Pete Buttigieg with 12 percent.

Sens. Elizabeth Warren and Amy Klobuchar follow with 10 and 5 percent respectively.

The New Hampshire primary is Tuesday, Feb. 11.