New portal allows family, friends of Vt. inmates to ask questions

The Vermont Department of Corrections has created a new online portal for family and friends of inmates to ask questions during and after the coronavirus pandemic.

The portal allows them to contact the DOC and quickly get responses.

It comes after 30 inmates with COVID-19 were moved from the St. Albans prison to the one in St. Johnsbury, which was set up as a surge site.

Family and friends of inmates submit questions to the DOC using the online form. A representative from the department will review the form and contact each person individually within one business day of receiving their message.