New program aims to help keep Vt. healthiest state in U.S.

The United Health Foundation named Vermont as the healthiest state in the country.

Dr. Mark Levine, the Vermont State Health Commissioner, says that the rankings are based off a multitude of categories that are considered "state health", not just obesity rates, and access to healthy foods.

"I think if these health rankings teach us one thing, it's that it's not just the department of health's job to make everybody healthy in the state, there are so many factors. Things like access to affordable and quality housing, food security, transportation needs, those things often determine someone's health status much more than what you might think otherwise." Levine said. "Beyond the state agencies, we have a robust network of local agencies and local programs that make a huge difference for the state's health."

One agency that is focusing on added sugars and beverages is RiseVT. They partnered with the Vermont Beverage Association to create a campaign that offers healthier drink alternatives to soda and sugar-filled beverages.

"The goal of the Sweet Enough campaign is to merchandise beverages that have no sugar or added sweeteners so that Vermonters can make a quick and healthy choice when they're looking for a beverage," said Marissa Parisi, the Executive Director of RiseVT.

Another goal of the campaign was to put a larger focus on the ingredients in beverages offered at restaurants and stores. Matt McMahon of the Beverage Association of Vermont, says that it's not just providing a healthier option, it's just as important to teach the difference between healthy and unhealthy drink options.

"Ultimately I think it's to everyone's benefit, if consumers are able to make educated choices about what they are drinking when they buy a soda or a bottled beverage, and I think RiseVT's program is able to accomplish that," he said.

Dr. Levine says that the Department of Health has partnered with RiseVT in the past for nutrition programs, and that it is efforts like these, coming from all the local Vermont agencies, that have led to a healthier Vermont. However, Dr. Levine says that it is probably most important that with all this success, the state continue to improve in some areas.