New program targets chronic pain with combination of therapies

It's a new approach to managing chronic pain.

Friday, we got a look inside the Comprehensive Pain Program building in South Burlington. That's where the UVM Medical Center is launching the PATH program, an eight-week outpatient program in partnership with Blue Cross Blue Shield.

The goal is to treat chronic pain holistically and to have insurance cover all of it at a fixed price.

Participants will use a combination of different therapies to manage their pain. That includes things like yoga, acupuncture, reiki, culinary medicine and psychological counseling.

Reporter Cat Viglienzoni: Why did we need a space like this?

Dr. Jon Porter, CPP Medical Director: Well, because we have not as a field, medicine has not had great success working with folks with chronic pain. We have not been able to address it very satisfactorily. And we tried, and still try, with medications and with interventions. But it doesn't often give people as much comfort as we'd like to provide them."

Right now, the program is for people who are covered by Blue Cross Blue Shield. But the medical center is working on adding in other insurers and people who have Medicare and Medicaid, as well.

Even if you aren't covered by Blue Cross, they do have other programs they can offer.