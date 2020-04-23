New program to help unemployed Vermonters

Vermont is launching a program to help self-employed and independent workers received unemployment benefits.

Governor Phil Scott says Vermont is among the first states doing this.

It's called the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance program. We are told PUA benefits are calculated based on reported prior earnings and will provide for lost wages, and give an additional $600 per week.

On Thursday at 2 p.m., labor leaders will talk about the program, how to apply and who it includes. Click here to join the conversation.

This will help people who were previously not able to collected unemployment benefits.

Click here for more information about PUA and eligibility.