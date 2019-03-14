/ New program to make water testing easier in Northwestern Vt.

The Department of Health is making it easier for Vermonters who live in Franklin and Grand Isle counties to make sure their well water is safe to drink.

As part of a new pilot project, homeowners in northwestern Vermont can now drop off water samples closer to home, at the St. Albans Local Health Office. They will then be taken to the Health Department Laboratory in Colchester for testing.

Because many of these water samples must arrive at the lab within 30 hours, the free drop-off service will help customers avoid the cost of shipping the samples overnight or having to bring them to the lab themselves.

Click here for more details.