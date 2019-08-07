New push for broadband in rural parts of Vermont

There's another new push to get broadband, high-speed internet to the most rural areas of Vermont.

The first of three rounds of funding for the Broadband Innovation Grant program is now being rolled out.

The grants will help communities conduct feasibility studies to create business plans for how to achieve broadband in under-served areas.

"And to try to determine what they need, as well. And so it's a little flexible. It's not an answer to all our broadband needs whatsoever, but it is a starting point," said Gov. Phil Scott, R-Vermont.

The program will award up to $60,000 per grant to eligible applicants.

Those can be nonprofit organizations, businesses and other government entities.