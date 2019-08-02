New push to bring broadband to the Northeast Kingdom

High-speed internet is important in today's business world but people in some parts of Vermont still can't access it. A group is trying to fix that.

The Northeast Kingdom Collaborative represents Caledonia, Essex and Orleans counties. Its mission is to improve economic and community development.

Our Galen Ettlin spoke with Evan Carlson of Do North Coworking about how the effort is focusing on broadband service and how it could come together for you. Watch the video to see the full interview.