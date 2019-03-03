New radio show to hit air Monday

There has been multiple change ups over the last few months to the WVMT morning show line up.

Vox AM/FM bought WVMT last year, but the retirement of a classic political duo has had them searching for replacements.

Burlington City Council President Kurt Wright and D-J Marcus Certa will be taking over the airwaves, which was once the stomping ground of Charlie and Ernie.

The duo talked politics on the radio for more than 20 years, until they retired in December. That's when Vox replaced them with Pete Belair and Sarah Mitiguy, known for the show, "Pete and Sarah In The Morning."

"We had chatted with them about it. and some of the people on the staff, when we purchased the station, felt that they could do it," Vox owner Ken Barlow said.

The show was not what listeners were used to, and the company let the hosts go on Friday.

"We don't hold them responsible or anything. They gave it a really good shot," Barlow said.

"I have just great respect for Pete and Sarah, and I wish them all the best," Wright said.

Wright had been a guest on their show in a segment called "Coffee with Kurt."

Barlow said Wright, known as being a moderate Republican, is a better fit.

"He knows the political scene very well, you know, not only in the Chittenden County area, but also throughout the state, because he was in the legislature," Barlow said.

Certa, an experienced radio D-J, brings a more left-wing perspective.

Barlow said "The Morning Drive with Marcus and Kurt" will brings the show back to its roots.

"We hope everyone gives us a listen and gives us a chance," Wright said.

The show will run Monday through Friday from 6 a.m. to 9 a.m. starting on March 4.