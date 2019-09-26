New recreation trail opens near Vermont hospital

There's a new recreation trail available to the public near the Northeastern Vermont Regional Hospital in St. Johnsbury.

Officials from the hospital, the Caledonia Trail Collaborative, the town of St. Johnsbury, the owners of Real Life Adventures and others attended the Tuesday ribbon cutting.

The Caledonian Record reports the trail, which has yet to be named, is available for walking, mountain biking, trail running and in the winter, when the conditions are right, snowshoeing and fat biking.

