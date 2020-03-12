New refueling aircraft unable to refuel others in-flight

Officials say problems with a video system on the new Boeing refueling tankers are preventing them from performing their main mission of refueling other aircraft in flight.

On the KC-46A refueling tanker, the person doing the refueling should be able to guide the fuel boom into place, using a video camera and computer screen. But the Portsmouth Herald reports that the video feed on the Remote Vision System is sometimes distorted by glare and shadows. That makes it challenging to control the boom. While the problem is addressed, the tankers won't able to refuel other aircraft in flight.

Boeing said in a statement that the company is working with the Air Force to enhance the video system by 2023 or 2024.

