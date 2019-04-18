New regulations aimed at strengthening captive insurance industry

State officials say updated regulations signed into law Thursday will strengthen Vermont's captive insurance industry.

Vermont has become a worldwide leader in the captive insurance industry. Captive insurance companies are self-insurance programs that companies create and own to protect against certain risks.

Gov. Phil Scott says the state has updated its laws annually to ensure the industry remains strong in Vermont.

Dave Provost, the deputy commissioner at the Department of Financial Regulation, says the state's captive insurance industry creates significant tax revenue for the state.

"We work hard to set and then raise the bar every chance we get. One of the ways we do that is through regulation. And this bill is an annual reminder that Vermont will not rest on its laurels," said Scott, R-Vermont.

"Taxes are roughly $20 to $25 million a year in premium taxes and most of those dollars, if not all of those dollars, come from out of state," Provost said.

Provost says just 13 of the 1,300 captive insurance companies registered in Vermont have faced enforcement actions by the state in the past four decades.