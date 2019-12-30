New report outlines advice to expand Vermont maple markets

New research says to expand Vermont's maple market, producers must look overseas.

We love maple syrup and we know all about it. But in many other countries, it's not as common. And getting people to try something new isn't easy.

Our Cat Viglienzoni learned how sugarmakers are being advised to tap into the global market. It's with high-quality syrup to start. But also, all of these: sauces, vinegars, candies, all with maple in them, because marketing maple as a healthy alternative to sugar is key.

At the Butternut Mountain Farm production facility in Morrisville, the lines are busy all day. Bottle after bottle of Vermont's signature product filled and labeled to ship.

But syrup is only part of what they do here.

"Food manufacturers are picking up on that and we see opportunity there," said Emma Marvin of Butternut Mountain Farm.

Marvin says maple is growing. As more people look for a sweetener that isn't sugar but also isn't artificial, maple is a good alternative.

"The places where we see the greatest opportunity are where there's a strong affinity for American products. Maple syrup is essentially an all-American product," Marvin said.

That is the state's message, too.

"Globally, there is great potential," Vt. Agriculture Secretary Anson Tebbetts said.

Tebbetts says his agency used $20,000 in federal money to fund a study that looked internationally to see where Vermont producers can turn their liquid gold into cash.

"Vermonters can't consume all of, though we'd love to. We need to get it to bigger markets like Europe and Asia. And we believe because it's a natural ingredient, that's possible," Tebbetts said.

The study found that there were a couple of things Vermont could do to increase maple sales overseas. One is to market maple as a healthy sweetener at a time when consumers are looking for options. And the other was to include maple into more products where maple was often not the first ingredient.

"Vermont maple is more than just pancakes now," Tebbetts said. "It's being infused in salad dressings, barbecue sauce, spirits, beer. So it's developing more of a market as an ingredient."

Butternut Mountain Farm is doing that. They sell outside of the U.S. But also says that they aren't focusing globally in a big way yet because there is still a market to tap here.

"So many people consume Aunt Jemima, Hungry Jack, thinking they're eating the real thing and they're not," Marvin said. "And while it's an incredible amount of work to get those folks to eat real maple, at least they're already using a pourable sweetener on their breakfast. When we look around the world, we've got one additional step, which is educating them about America's love of pourable sweeteners like maple syrup."

Asked if we produce enough syrup to meet global demand, Tebbetts said our market is producing about 6% to 10% more each year. And he believes Vermont needs help consuming all of it.

