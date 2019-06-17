New routes, higher fares on Green Mountain Transit buses

Some big changes to Green Mountain Transit Service started Monday as its "NextGen Service Plan" takes effect.

That means the company is rolling out new maps, schedules and even an app.

Some routes are now combined and renamed by color, like the Green Line or Blue Line.

Plus, Chittenden County riders will have to pay more. Single fares now cost $1.50, a 25-cent increase. A 10-ride pass is $15, a $3 increase, and monthly passes are $50, a $10 increase.

Despite the price hike, riders we spoke with say it's the route changes they're most worried about.

"I'm not happy about it," said Kimberly Clark, a GMT bus rider from Burlington. "Red line, gold line, silver line... it's just too much. The routes combine together like Northgate and Williston and Pine Street and Winooski and all the times in the booklet... it's all confusing."

Green Mountain Transit says you can find the new maps and schedules at the bus station or on its website.