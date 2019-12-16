New rules aimed at fighting housing discrimination in NY

ALBANY, N.Y. (WCAX) New York is fighting housing discrimination with a new law.
The new rules require real estate professionals to help potential homebuyers, renters, sellers and landlords better understand their rights and protections. That way, if people experience discrimination, they can spot it more easily and know how to follow up.
The rules mandate more thorough training and documentation by real estate professionals.
The public still has two months to comment on this approved rule change.