New rules for Vermont auto inspections start July 1

Starting Monday you'll notice some changes when you take your car in to get inspected.

The biggest thing you will notice is that some repairs your mechanic tells you your car needs are not going to be mandatory for you to pass your inspection.

They will be under the new "advisory" category.

An example of that might be your tires. If their tread is deep enough to pass inspection but getting shallow, your car will pass but you'll get an advisory that you should replace them.

"One of the goals was to clarify ambiguous language, simplify, and to really take a look at the periodic inspection manual as more than just a set of criteria, but an educational opportunity for the motorist as well as the inspection station," said Scott Davidson, the chief inspector with the Vermont Department of Motor Vehicles.

Emissions requirements have not changed but there will be a time extension waiver in place. That means if your repairs are more than $200 and not covered by a warranty, you get a year to make those fixes.

Click here to see the new DMV's new Periodic Inspection Manual that goes into effect July 1.