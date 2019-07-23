New rules make old air conditioners obsolete

The air conditioning business is heating up for workers at Air Group. That's because the coolant inside many older AC units will soon be obsolete.

"We're converting in an air conditioning system from R22 which is the old refrigerant to R4-10a which is the environmentally friendly refrigerant," said Giancarlo Pesantez, a technical sales representative with Air Group.

On Jan. 1, 2020, the Environmental Protection Agency is banning the production of R-22 gas, which is known as Freon and helps create cool air.

"R22 is... very efficient, been around for a long time now, but it has a chlorine base which is ozone-depleting. So, it's been deemed bad for the environment," said Lance Emley, a trainer with Air Group.

Homeowners who need to refill their units are seeing prices of R22 soar because supplies are so low. What used to cost a few hundred dollars can now run up to $1,600.

Newer air conditioners typically use environmentally friendly R4-10, which can't be used in old systems.

"I would say if they're having issues with the system, the cost factors for repairs become exorbitant. You're throwing good money out for bad," Emley said.

Replacing old R-22 units can run anywhere from $5,000 to $15,000 depending on the size of the job. But the government is offering tax breaks up to $5,000 for a new system.