New sanitation efforts at Burlington International Airport

People have headed to the airport again. TSA screening numbers are up compared to previous weeks but overall are still significantly down this year compared to 2019.

Burlington International Airport has stepped up their cleaning efforts even more so than they already were to help combat the coronavirus.

Cleanings are happening 3 to 4 times a day and high contact services like screens are getting wiped down regularly.

The Airport's Director of Aviation Gene Richards says that the biggest thing travelers can do is simply wear a facemask.

"When you enter the airport, you must have a facemask, we actually just got an order of 68,000 of them to supplement if someone forgot one or something to try to keep them at the door... so we do have some in case people don't have them," Richards said.

The airport will also be getting temperature gauges next week to test travelers when they come into the airport.