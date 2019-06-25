New social justice exhibit at Ben & Jerry's

Vermont's Ben & Jerry's ice cream factory has a new social justice exhibit and it has nothing to do with ice cream.

The factory in Waterbury hosted an event Tuesday afternoon presenting the new exhibit. It aims to raise awareness about the prison system at the national level. It features artwork created by people while they were serving time.

"Behind me specifically are some examples, portraits and artwork made by incarcerated people as being displayed in part through the art for justice fund. We are going to be helping invest money into healthy communities to try to help address, call attention to and offer solutions to the problems that are in our current system," said Noel Kramer, the head tour guide.

Ben & Jerry's has a history of taking a stand on certain social issues.